Marcel Sabitzer believes he is at his peak after his loan move to Manchester United from Bayern Munich was confirmed.

The Austrian midfielder, who was RB Leipzig's captain before joining Bayern in August 2021, arrives at Old Trafford until June 2023.

After joining United, he said: "Sometimes in life you have to make quick and important decisions. From the moment I heard about this opportunity I knew it was right for me. I am a competitive player; I want to win and help the club achieve its aims this season.

"I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager and to show my qualities to Manchester United fans."