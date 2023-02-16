Livingston v Rangers: Pick of the stats

Livingston are winless in 14 league meetings with Rangers (D2 L12) since a 1-0 victory in September 2018 under Gary Holt.

Rangers have won each of their last four league visits to Livingston, their longest ever top-flight winning run on the road against the Lions.

Livingston are unbeaten in five home league games (W2 D3); they last enjoyed a longer unbeaten home run in the Scottish Premiership in March 2020 under Gary Holt (8).