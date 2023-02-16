Livingston v Rangers: Pick of the stats
- Published
Livingston are winless in 14 league meetings with Rangers (D2 L12) since a 1-0 victory in September 2018 under Gary Holt.
Rangers have won each of their last four league visits to Livingston, their longest ever top-flight winning run on the road against the Lions.
Livingston are unbeaten in five home league games (W2 D3); they last enjoyed a longer unbeaten home run in the Scottish Premiership in March 2020 under Gary Holt (8).
Rangers have won all five of their away league games under Michael Beale; the last manager to win their first six away games in the Scottish top-flight was Ally McCoist with Rangers in October 2011 (first 7).