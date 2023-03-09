Former Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says he expects Antonio Conte to be replaced in the summer after Spurs were knocked out of the Champions League with "a whimper".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast after the 1-0 aggregate defeat to AC Milan, Kelly said: "Spurs went out on a whimper without any fight and drive. You’re watching it from the stands and you’re just feeling there’s such a lack of urgency and determination to try and put this to bed.

"I don’t understand, you’re going into these last moments and it’s all they have to fight for this season, and you’re not playing the AC Milan of old that used to dominate European football, you’re capable of beating them.

"Look at last season and the huge difference is Son Heung-Min – he’s not firing, whereas last year he was absolutely flying and he was a huge part of Tottenham looking exciting and pacey in the forward areas alongside Harry Kane, and now it’s just down to Kane and even he looked a dejected figure."

On Conte, he added: "I think [Conte leaving] is a formality really – I think he’s fallen out of love with the club, if he was ever really in love with the club to begin with."

"Last year it was full-flow Conte when they got into the Champions League - he was excited, he was energetic on the touchlines and the team really bought into it.

"Conte’s been through a tough time personally losing close friends, and then his own surgery - so a lot of things going off the pitch that are not going to help.

"But I don’t see it continuing the way it is – I think Tottenham are definitely going to be looking to bring someone else in in the summer."