You've already seen Chelsea's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

Mauricio Pochettino will come up against his former club Tottenham for the first time as Chelsea boss on 4 November, with Spurs visiting Stamford Bridge on 24 February.

Chelsea host champions Manchester City on 11 November, while on Boxing Day it's set to be Crystal Palace at home for the Blues.

They will end the season with games against West Ham (h), Nottingham Forest (a) and Bournemouth (h).

