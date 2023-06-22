Aston Villa release new home kit

Aston Villa have revealed their new home kit for the 2023-24 season as well as a redesigned crest.

The club said the badge "pays homage to our European Cup-winning heroes of 1982" while the new kit is "inspired by the passion of the pride in the stands at Villa Park" and "depicts a subtle print of soundwaves taken from fans singing our ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ chant".

The Villans will wear their new kit for the first time in their pre-season fixture against Walsall on July 15.