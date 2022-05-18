Ex-Liverpool forward Dirk Kuyt thinks "strange things can happen on the final day" as he contemplates the Reds' challenge for the Premier League going down to the wire.

Jurgen Klopp's side came from behind to beat Southampton on Tuesday, despite a raft of changes, and Kuyt admits he is really excited.

"On Sunday, everything can still happen," he said on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"Everyone expects Manchester City to beat Aston Villa, but it's the last day. We have seen with football in the past here in England, and in the Netherlands, that strange things can happen."

If City win, they reclaim the title - but any slip-up will enable Liverpool to take the trophy with victory over Wolves at Anfield.

Kuyt admits he has been impressed with how Liverpool have maintained a challenge on all four fronts this season.

"They have done an amazing job," he said. "They have played so many finals over the last few weeks. Jurgen Klopp has had to use all his players and it's great to see them make it happen."

