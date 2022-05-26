Diego Carlos set for Villa medical after £26m fee agreed

Diego Carlos will travel to England on Thursday to complete a medical and finalise personal terms with Aston Villa.

Villa have reached an agreement to sign the Brazilian defender from Sevilla for £26m.

He has been with Sevilla since 2019 and won the Europa League with the Spanish side in 2020.

Newcastle attempted to sign him in January but, while their offer was "good and respectable", it was not the right time, according to Sevilla's director of football, Monchi.