David Moyes has hailed his battle-weary West Ham players before one final challenge in a long season.

The Hammers will play their 56th game of their 2021-22 campaign away at Brighton, aiming for the win that could see them leapfrog Manchester United and nick Europa League qualification for next season.

They have already secured a place in next season's Europa Conference League but Moyes would love to repeat last season's sixth-placed finish.

"This season we've had 12 extra matches in Europe and gone further in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup," he said. "We've found it quite difficult, but we've also found it enjoyable. The European games were incredibly exciting.

"It's a huge plus for us and a great achievement, but the thought we could finish sixth again, after the year we've had, it's a good sign.

"I hope we can roughly maintain and build on it for next season."

West Ham need to beat Brighton and hope Manchester United slip up at Crystal Palace to finish sixth - but Moyes says he will concentrate solely on his own team.

"It'll only be worth monitoring [other results] if we're winning," he said. "Other than that, we have to do our job."