Arsenal fans can now "believe in the process" with Mikel Arteta's vision having put them on course for the Champions League, says former Gunners keeper David Seaman.

Arteta took charge in December 2019 and Seaman admits there had been some doubts among supporters after two eighth-placed finishes and a poor start to the season.

However, Arteta's talented young team have forced themselves into the top four and have their destiny in their hands with four games left.

"I think Arteta has won the fans over now," Seaman told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "He talked a lot about believing in the process but fans were asking: 'What process?'

"Now, you can really see what's happening. He's tried to bring youth through and blend with a bit of experience, and that's been great to see."

Seaman also praised Arteta for how he handled former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"The situation had to be dealt with and he did it properly - the Arsenal way," Seaman said.

"It's never good to see players of that quality leaving, but hopefully in the summer he can change that and bring in some more quality too."

