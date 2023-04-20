Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge says the Reds side in the 1987-88 season was "so good it didn't need team talks".

Player-manager Kenny Dalglish signed Aldridge to replace the departing Ian Rush in January 1987, as the Welshman was joining Juventus the following season.

"Kenny was very quiet," Aldridge told the Sacked in the Morning podcast.

"When Rushy [Ian Rush] was going, they said they were going to change things to suit my game.

"So we went and got John Barnes who was amazing, absolutely amazing, Peter Beardsley, who wasn’t bad himself, and then Ray Houghton, my partner-in-crime at Oxford and for the Republic of Ireland.

"It was just like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. You’d just give them the ball and go and get into the box.

"It was a great side and Kenny didn’t really have to do anything. Now and again he would get the tactics board out but very, very rarely.

"That team was so good it didn’t need team talks."

