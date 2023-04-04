'Struggle to find a Hibs player that warranted pass-marks against 'Well'

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast, external

Saturday’s game against Motherwell was viewed by many Hibs fans as a must-win if Hibs were to be considered genuine contenders for third place this season. Despite two consecutive defeats, Hibs went into the match with a confidence that, in hindsight, was woefully misplaced.

With Hearts losing again in Kilmarnock, a win would have taken the Hibees to within two points of third. As it is, the gap remains at five points and while the defeat doesn’t take Hibs out the race entirely, it does pull them into another, less welcome, contest for a top-six spot.

Motherwell were everything that Hibs were not on Saturday. Determined, aggressive, positive and on the front-foot from the word go. Hibs never got close to hitting their groove and – with the exception of Kevin Nisbet’s consolation goal - any moments of quality came from the visitors.

It was a game to forget for David Marshall, the experienced keeper has struggled for form over the course of the season, and his performance on Saturday has had Hibs fans bemoaning the decision to let back-up keepers Ryan Schofield and Kevin Dabrowksi leave the club in the January window. Marshall’s competition comes from young Murray Johnson, and it’s unlikely that Lee Johnson will turn to the rookie goalie for an intense Premiership run-in.

That said, Marshall wasn’t alone in his sub-par performance, across the park you’d struggle to find a Hibs player that warranted pass-marks until the introduction of Joe Newell in the second half.

Hibs cannot afford more displays like this if they are to retain a top six place, let alone a top three position.