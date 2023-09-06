'Dundee get stark reminder of how cruel top flight can be'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

As the new kids back on the block, Dundee are finding out that life in the Premiership can be a steep learning curve and sometimes a school of hard knocks too.

Don’t get me wrong, the Dark Blues have acquitted themselves well to the step-up, just one defeat in their opening four games bears testament to that.

But throwing away a two-goal lead and having to settle for a draw in their last outing - at St Johnstone - serves as a stark reminder of how cruel the top flight can be.

Fine lines can make the difference at any level, but particularly at the top, and especially this year in a division where it appears that everyone is more than capable of taking points off each other.

So there is plenty for Dundee boss Tony Docherty to mull over as his side enjoy another enforced weekend off – this time because of the international break.

As he reflects on things, Docherty will be relatively happy with how things have gone so far.

But he knows there is no time to dwell on past positives as the Dark Blues look to move forward and build on their encouraging start.