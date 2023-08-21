Sevilla want to sign West Ham's 27-year-old Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals, who is in the final year of his contract and would cost between £4.3m and £6.8m. (AS - in Spanish), external

Rennes have rejected a bid from West Ham for 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

West Ham are struggling to agree a fee with Ajax for 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus. (Guardian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column