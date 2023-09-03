'It was a special moment'

Arsenal goalscorer Declan Rice speaking to Sky Sports after the Gunners' victory over Manchester United: "I think as an outsider looking in watching Manchester United and Arsenal you understand the heritage, you understand this game and what it means to the fans and before the game I was really focused and knew what this game meant and wanted to give it my all."

On his goal: "We were knocking at the door with the corners I think I controlled it with my chin and then scored. It was such a special moment. The old me would have probably set that back for a cross but last minute of the game there was fine margins."

On his price tag: "I think of course Arsenal is a massive club and you feel the pressure but I try to put in performances. I am eager to learn and improve and we want to push to the next level.

"Everyone's been amazing. I like to have a laugh and speak to people and I have settled in well. Everyone has made me feel welcome."