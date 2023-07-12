Andy Giddings, BBC Radio Sheffield

I understand the transfer of Anis Ben Slimane from Brondby to Sheffield United is close, with only the finer details to be completed.

The 22-year-old Tunisia midfielder has had his medical and it is hoped the deal will be officially announced before the weekend.

I'm also hearing reports United have offered Illiman Ndiaye a new contract are true. Marseille are interested, but the French side are yet to make an approach for the attacking midfielder.

Meanwhile, the Blades are also in talks to sign 20-year-old Ivorian winger Bernie Traore from Swedish side Hacken.