Should Charlie Cresswell be given the opportunity to step up for Leeds United this season? The BBC Radio Leeds team have had their say on the latest episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet.

BBC Radio Leeds sports editor Jonny Buchan: "I want to see him playing as I really like him. I spoke to him last week and he was saying how he learned a lot at Millwall last season. However, he didn't learn what he expected - not all the nudges and tricks - but instead to calm down and relax when playing.

"He said he was quite erratic when he started, but has now learned just to play his own game at the best level possible. He has matured a lot. I think he has got leadership material eventually and could be really good.

"Whether he starts is another matter."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix: "Wouldn't it be ace if it was [Sam] Byram or Charlie Taylor, [Liam] Cooper, Cresswell and [Cody] Drameh. That would be all Leeds fans - and apart from Cooper, all academy graduates. With Archie Gray in the middle of the park."

Buchan: "The basis of a promotion-winning team."

Rix: "That'd be something to get behind."

