Sheffield United defender Chris Basham believes the experience gained from successive Premier League seasons in 2019-20 and 2020-2021 will help his side as they return to the top flight.

Basham is the Blades' longest-serving player and was a key figure in Chris Wilder's team that was promoted from the Championship, came ninth in their first campaign, and finished bottom the season after.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield's Blades Heaven podcast before United's 0-0 pre-season draw with Portuguese side Estoril, Basham said: "Looking back on it, it was difficult.

"Going on runs where you weren't getting a win in five, six, seven games - we've learned from that.

"We know that every game is a game where you can win or achieve something at least. We've learned from both those seasons, it's long gone now.

"There's new management, new players, players who want to prove themselves in the biggest league, and the fans as well. They'll bring the excitement."

Next season will be Basham's 10th at the club he joined in League, One but he believes the current group are well prepared for another shot at the Premier League.

"I'm really looking forward to this year," he added.

"We've worked so hard to get back to the Premier League. Now it's work time and everybody's enjoying work at the moment - it's positive.

"I think a lot of us have been there before. We know what's to come, we know how well we can do and we know how hard it is when you're not doing well.

"We've seen both sides of it. We're excited for this time round. A lot of lads want to prove themselves in the Premier League - it's the best league in the world - so hopefully they can do that."

