We asked for your thoughts on United's new home kit and the replies were mixed.

Here are some of your comments.

Ivan: Just seen the new kit, no wonder Ronaldo wants to leave.

Dan: It's not for me mainly due to the collar but I guess all teams are going 'retro' now.

Darren: I loved the simplicity and retro look of last season's round-neck shirt so whatever followed was always going to be disappointing for me. This would be better if the collar was plain white without the logos and the shoulder stripes were white.

James: Looks a good kit, let's just hope the play on pitch is as good as that's all we really care about...

Kim: I won't be buying it! Looks outdated and totally rubbish. Who designed this?

David: United yet again prove why they are so far behind the curve of others by constantly looking backward to a time gone by.