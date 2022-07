What else do Celtic need?

The majority of Celtic's incoming transfers so far this summer have been securing three of last season's loan players - Jota, Daizen Maeda and Cameron Carter-Vickers - on permanent deals.

Ange Postecoglou has also added left-back Alexandro Bernabei and keeper Benjamin Siegrist to his title-winning squad.

But who else is the Australian after? Recent reports have linked Celtic with moves for midfielders.

The Glasgow club were supposedly after Vinicius Souza, who opted to sign for La Liga side Espanyol instead, while Argentinian Fausto Vera has been linked.

The Scottish Premiership champions have also reportedly agreed a fee for St Mirren youngster Dylan Reid, but it's unclear whether the teenager would feature immediately in Postecoglou's first-team plans.