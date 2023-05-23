Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal is "the right place to make the next step" after signing a new long-term deal with the club.

The academy product has had a big impact on the side since his first-team debut in 2018 at the age of 17, scoring 37 goals and contributing 39 assists in his 178 appearances.

Speaking to the club website on the new contract, the 21-year-old said: "I'm just really happy. There's been a lot of talking and it's been a while, but I'm here now. I think this is the right club, the right place to make the next step. It's a beautiful club - look where we are.

"I think I have everything I need to become the best player I can be, and that's why I'm happy to stay here and be here for the future, because I really believe that we can achieve big things."

The England international has played a crucial part in his side pushing Manchester City close in the title race this year, but despite the disappointment of missing out, Saka feels the future is bright for the team.

"I have seen a lot of change. I've seen this team and the club grow, and one thing that everyone around us can be excited about is that we are going in the right direction," added Saka.

"Time is on our side. You can look at our team and a lot of the players are young. We're hungry, and a lot of us haven't won trophies at Arsenal so we want to achieve big things.

"If you watch the way we all speak, we want to win and we want to win here."

