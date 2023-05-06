Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: What Klopp said

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “Brentford have all our respect and the boys showed that today. The best defensive set-piece session I ever saw, the best set-piece team in the league, the most creative, with a whole week to prepare.

“We had too much of these moments but that’s how it is. They go for it. From a focus point of view it was sensational. From a football point of view, we had good moments in the first half and at the start of the second. I really liked how we stayed concentrated, the boys wanted this result and I’m really happy.”

On Alisson reaching 100 clean sheets: “I gave him a shirt, we had a shirt prepared for him and I said this is for 100 lifesaving saves this season. His performances speak for themselves. If you know him, he is a better person than a goalie and that is already difficult. I cant wait to see the next 100.”

On Mohamed Salah: “This is not our season so far, so for an offensive player to use the few chances you have is really tricky. He is a machine and today it was so important how he defended. He grew here as a player and a personality. Long may it continue.”

On finishing in the top four: “Six games ago nobody would have thought we would be here. We cannot do more than win football games. If Manchester United play their games in the way they want they will be seven points away and that will be really difficult to catch.

“We have to make sure we finish we finish the situation in the best possible way.”