Analysis: Brighton 1-5 Everton

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

Elementary errors compounded a lacklustre display as Brighton simply capitulated against Everton.

Having indulged in fairly euphoric celebrations following their dramatic win over Manchester United, the atmosphere at Amex Stadium was considerably more muted during a remarkable opening 45 minutes in which Everton scored three times.

In truth Brighton were fortunate to not be further behind at the interval, given the ease with which the visitors carved them open.

The result and the manner of their defeat represents a significant setback to their European aspirations particularly given the difficulty of the Seagulls remaining five games.

It also suggests that Roberto de Zerbi may need reinforce his squad in the summer to ensure it is capable of sustaining a place in the higher echelons of the Premier League.

With trips to Arsenal and Newcastle next on the agenda, and Manchester City still to visit the south coast, the Italian and his players will quickly need to draw a line under this dismal display.