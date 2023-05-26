Smith confirmed Caglar Soyuncu will not be fit for for the game, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira are both available, while thy are still waiting on Wilfred Ndidi.

After coming away with a draw against a dominant Newcastle that keeps the Foxes in the hunt for safety, Smith felt the Magpies were the "lucky" ones, adding "they should have had a man sent off".

On dealing with the pressure on Sunday, he said: "They're experienced and they understand the pressure. I have to give clarity on tactics and let them execute the plan."

Smith said he doesn't "need to know" the score of relegation rivals Everton, adding: "I will concentrate on our game and be fully immersed in our game and any tactical changes needed. I will find out after full-time."

On how they will approach the game, he said: "You've got to get that balance right and that's the key thing. We've got to score a goal because without a goal you won't win the game. It doesn't get any clearer for me."

Asked if he would like to stay, he said: "That's a question for after the game and not before it."