Smith on 'the pressure', his future and support of fans
- Published
Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Leicester's final Premier League game of the season against West Ham on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Smith confirmed Caglar Soyuncu will not be fit for for the game, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Ricardo Pereira are both available, while thy are still waiting on Wilfred Ndidi.
After coming away with a draw against a dominant Newcastle that keeps the Foxes in the hunt for safety, Smith felt the Magpies were the "lucky" ones, adding "they should have had a man sent off".
On dealing with the pressure on Sunday, he said: "They're experienced and they understand the pressure. I have to give clarity on tactics and let them execute the plan."
Smith said he doesn't "need to know" the score of relegation rivals Everton, adding: "I will concentrate on our game and be fully immersed in our game and any tactical changes needed. I will find out after full-time."
On how they will approach the game, he said: "You've got to get that balance right and that's the key thing. We've got to score a goal because without a goal you won't win the game. It doesn't get any clearer for me."
Asked if he would like to stay, he said: "That's a question for after the game and not before it."
On the role of supporters, he said: "We need their 100% support behind the players. The only way we will do this is by being all together."
Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences