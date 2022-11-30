Killie throwback: Del Fabro denies Hibs at the death
Kilmarnock came from 2-0 down to take a point away from Easter Road in a thrilling Premiership encounter on this day in 2019.
Christian Doidge and Jason Naismith had given Hibs a commanding lead, but the travelling Killie faithful saw their side hit back in the last half hour.
Alex Bruce fired home from close range to cut the deficit, before Dario Del Fabro scrambled a shot into the corner deep in stoppage time.
It sparked joyous scenes in the Killie dugout and in the away end, and prompted boos from an incredulous home support.
It was the Juventus loanee's only goal during his spell in Ayrshire, but certainly a memorable one.