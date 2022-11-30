Kilmarnock came from 2-0 down to take a point away from Easter Road in a thrilling Premiership encounter on this day in 2019.

Christian Doidge and Jason Naismith had given Hibs a commanding lead, but the travelling Killie faithful saw their side hit back in the last half hour.

A﻿lex Bruce fired home from close range to cut the deficit, before Dario Del Fabro scrambled a shot into the corner deep in stoppage time.

I﻿t sparked joyous scenes in the Killie dugout and in the away end, and prompted boos from an incredulous home support.

It was t﻿he Juventus loanee's only goal during his spell in Ayrshire, but certainly a memorable one.