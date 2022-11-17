'What a journey we've been on brother'
What a journey we’ve been on brother❤️ https://t.co/OtGj5Bt7kU— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) November 16, 2022
Declan Rice and Mason Mount have been making more memories in the latest England camp ahead of the World Cup.
The pair have been pointing to their journey from the Chelsea academy to forming part of Gareth Southgate's squads for both the European Championships and the fast-approaching tournament in Qatar.