Tottenham v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Tottenham v Manchester City head-to-head stats. Tottenham - 27 wins, 71 goals, 16 clean sheets. Manchester City - 16 wins, 70 goals, 10 clean sheetsGetty Images

  • Manchester City have lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham.

  • Spurs won home and away against Manchester City in the Premier League last season. They could become the first ever team to win three consecutive league games against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

  • Guardiola has lost three of his five meetings with Tottenham’s Antonio Conte in all competitions.

  • Three of Harry Kane's four goals against Manchester City in the Premier League have been at the Etihad Stadium, including a brace in Spurs' 3-2 win last season.