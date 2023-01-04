Aston Villa v Wolves: Team news

Aston Villa will assess John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Ezri Konsa, who were all substituted because of injury concerns during the win over Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez awaits his first appearance since lifting the World Cup with Argentina last month.

Wolves may give a debut to new forward Matheus Cunha, who has been included in the squad for the Villa Park fixture.

Boubacar Traore, who was an unused substitute against Manchester United, could feature after a groin injury.

