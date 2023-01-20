Arteta on Trossard, title-race pressure and facing Man Utd
- Published
Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal's Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday.
Here are the key lines from the Gunners boss:
Leandro Trossard "is a player we have followed for a while now" and Arteta is "really happy to have him".
He confirmed the paperwork was done in time for Trossard to feature this weekend and said "he is good to go".
When asked about signing Jakub Kiwior, Arteta said: "We cannot talk about players that we haven’t finalised."
On injuries, he said "so far so good" and there are no new concerns.
On whether his team has what it takes to withstand the pressure in a title race, he said: "We go training by training. Today [Friday] we trained really well and tomorrow we will try to train better than today".
On facing United, he said: "They have many ways to create problems and we have to be at our best to win."
Arteta praised Martin Odegaard, adding that "he is still a really young player with huge talent" and "he is contributing to the team in a really impactful way".