Nalin Mastou, Stretford Paddock contributor, external

Manchester United are now on their longest trophy drought in four decades and the saddest sight for Old Trafford faithfuls this season has been Marcus Rashford’s struggles on the pitch.

Back in 2019, he became United’s saviour after scoring an injury-time penalty to knock Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League round of sixteen. He earned his reputation as a big-game player who rises to the occasion.

At the same stage three years on, Rashford failed to make an impact as a substitute in United’s season-defining 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Rashford’s lacklustre performances means he is no longer the first name on the teamsheet having started just three of the last 12 Premier League games under Ralf Rangnick. His allure and ability to cut inside and take on defenders have been replaced by hesitancy and costly errors.

The most frustrating thing about Rashford’s poor form is that it mainly comes down to his low confidence levels over ability. This is the same player who had over 20 goal involvements in the last two seasons while fighting through injuries. His season decline isn’t the cause of United’s downfall, rather it is a symptom of a club in an identity crisis.

Rashford may need to do some soul-searching to rediscover his love of playing football for the club he adored as an academy boy rising through the ranks. One can only hope that the next permanent manager can also help the 24-year-old recapture his best form.