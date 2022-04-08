Hasenhuttl 'would buy a ticket' for Man City-Liverpool game

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl praised "two of the best teams in the world" and says he "would buy a ticket" for the game between the Premier League's frontrunners on Sunday.

Hasenhuttl said he will be tuning in when Manchester City host Liverpool in what could prove a season-defining game for both teams.

"I'd love to watch both of these teams all the time," he said. "I've very often spoken about how good Manchester City are and I'd say that Liverpool are probably the team we have had the most problems against.

"They are both fantastic for the Premier League and I think a lot of leagues in Europe are looking at England and saying how fantastic the title race is.

"It's not like this every year but, for example in Germany, they're looking to see how they could improve it because it's always the same team that wins the league.

"It should be a great game on Sunday. As a fan, I'd buy a ticket for it."