Lawro's predictions: Brentford v Aston Villa

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

The schedule might just help Aston Villa out here.

Their game against Leeds was postponed in midweek, while Brentford played Manchester City and gave them a good game, which will have taken a lot out of the Bees players.

Both these sides are in the bottom half of the table, but I can't see either of them being dragged into the relegation scrap. Villa will finish higher, but Brentford have shown already that they have the firepower to win enough games to stay clear of trouble.

Dan's prediction: 1-2

Find out how Lawro and Dan think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go