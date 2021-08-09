Whether you're bidding for the title or just hoping to stay up, the dawn of a new Premier League season will mean different things to different clubs.

But one thing every fan can get excited about is seeing their team in some new gear!

Burnley have already released their new home shirt for the upcoming campaign, although supporters are still waiting to see their away colours.

But how does the Clarets' 2021-22 kit compare with other new strips from around the Premier League? Rank the best and worst here