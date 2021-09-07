Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton feels this campaign is extremely important in terms of cementing his first-team place.

The versatile 21-year-old has impressed both as a central midfielder and a defender, whether starting or coming off the bench this term.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "It's always the aim to keep improving. One way of improving is by playing more games and more minutes - so, obviously, that is the aim for the coming months and this season.

"With right-back, I would say it's not a position I was as familiar with. It takes time to learn but, especially that position, I'd say I've learned and picked up what movements are required."

With Patrick Bamford now an England international, as well as Kalvin Phillips, Shackleton thinks he is in the best environment to improve.

"There are no better players to be training with, learning from and challenging yourself against," he added.

"It's brilliant. It's more demanding. We're aware of the levels we have reached and we will try to better that."

