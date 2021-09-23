Midfielder James Rodriguez has thanked the Everton fans and his former team-mates after he completed his move to Qatari side Al Rayyan on Wednesday.

The Colombia international scored six goals in 26 appearances last season after joining from Real Madrid, but did not feature under Rafael Benitez.

"[It was] a pity not to have played in Goodison Park with you, it would have been very nice," Rodriguez said on Instagram., external

"I always tried to give my best and I always wanted to win, that is my mentality."