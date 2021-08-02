By Simon Stone, BBC Sport

When I spoke to Wolves captain Conor Coady after Saturday's 1-1 draw, I asked whether there was any chance of a hangover - or a come down as I termed it - for him after the amazing experience at Euro 2020.

The answer was unequivocal.

"Not at all," he said. "I would never see playing for this club as a come down.

"I love every second of being part of this football club, walking through those gates every morning to go to training and try to move this club forward.

"The summer was incredible and will stay with me for the rest of my life. It was one of the proudest moments of my life being called up by my country for a major tournament.

"But never will playing or training for this club be a come down."