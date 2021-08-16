Japhet Tanganga's display against Manchester City on Sunday was the "perfect performance from a full-back", says former Liverpool and England defender Stephen Warnock.

Tanganga, 22, successfully shackled Raheem Sterling and £100m man Jack Grealish at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Son Heung-min's goal secured all three points for Nuno Espirito Santo's side against the Premier League champions.

"He was so frustrating to play against - you could see Sterling and Grealish getting so annoyed," Warnock told the Football Daily podcast.

"He’s pacy, he’s great in one-on-ones, he was no nonsense when the ball had to go so he didn’t get closed down and put himself under pressure. I thought he was brilliant."

