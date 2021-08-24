EFL Cup: Potter seeks balance

Following their best ever start to a top-flight season, Brighton travel to face Championship outfit Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday (19:45 BST).

Graham Potter's side will be full of confidence after two wins from two to start the campaign and have received a further boost with the news striker Neal Maupay's shoulder problem is not as serious as first feared.

"We have to balance everything. We have had a disrupted pre-season. The boys have done fantastic to achieve what they have in the first two matches but playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday is a challenge at this stage and you've got a squad that would benefit from a game," Potter said on team selection.

"We'll want to try to win the game as normal but we will be making some changes, of course."

On Maupay, he added: "It's positive. He is away from pain at the moment. It doesn't require surgery or anything like that, it's about seeing how he responds to contact. He seems quite fine. He has got an outside chance for the weekend."