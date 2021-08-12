Liverpool will want to prove they can get back to their best this season, says former Reds defender Mark Lawrenson.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished 17 points behind champions Manchester City in 2020-21 but Lawrenson believes that, without the injury concerns of last year, they can close that gap this season.

“A big factor for Liverpool is hunger after what happened last season,” said Lawrenson.

“They had a lot of injuries but by their high standards it was a poor campaign - so they have a point to prove, especially in front of their fans at Anfield where they had such a poor run.”

