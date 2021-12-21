It's that time of the year again when squads are already stretched and strained during a busy festive period, and with Covid cases on the up, clubs are facing a packed schedule.

Teams in the top flight face three fixtures in seven or nine days over the Boxing Day and New Year's Day schedules, and Manchester United have slightly more time to prepare between matches, with three league games scheduled within 165.5 hours of each other.

Here's how United's festive period looks:

Newcastle United v Manchester United (Mon, 27 December - 20:00 GMT)

Manchester United v Burnley (Thu, 30 December - 20:15 GMT)

Manchester United v Wolves (Mon, 3 January - 17:30 GMT)

Time between first kick-off and third kick-off: 165.5 hours

See how much time other Premier League teams have between kick-offs during the Christmas schedule