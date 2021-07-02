Everton and England's number one Jordan Pickford has revealed Rafael Benitez called him after being appointed Toffees manager this week, adding "it was nice" to get to speak to his new club boss.

"Of course, Carlo [Ancelotti] going to Real Madrid - it was hard for him to turn the job down so we knew there would be a new manager," Pickford told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Rafa - you've seen his career and the amount of trophies he has won and his desire to win matches every time," Pickford added.

"He rang me last night and said 'enjoy the tournament, do well for England and I will see you when you get back'."

England face Ukraine in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.