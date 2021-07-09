Harry Maguire is "back to his best", according to former England striker Peter Crouch.

The defender missed England's opening two Euro 2020 games after picking up an ankle injury that ruled him out of United's finish to the Premier League season, as well as the Europa League final.

Speaking on That Peter Crouch Euros Podcast, Crouch said: "He's confident, he looks like a threat."

Presenter Chris Stark added: "He’s stepping out beautifully, that makes a massive difference to us when he steps out of defence and he’s just confident taking it on."

