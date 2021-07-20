Southampton striker Danny Ings, 28, has his mind set on a move to one of the Manchester clubs but the Saints are yet to receive an enquiry for him. (Talksport), external

Meanwhile, Southampton have shown interest in signing Manchester City's £20m-rated Venezuela midfielder Yangel Herrera (Sun), external and are also monitoring Chelsea youngster Lewis Bates, with the England Under-19 midfielder having just one year left on his contract. (Mail), external

