"One more game to go at home."

That was the reaction of captain Harry Kane after his extra-time winner - a rebound after his initial penalty had been saved - sent England past Denmark and into the Euro 2020 final.

The Three Lions now face Italy on Sunday at Wembley - their first major tournament final for 55 years.

"We got there when it mattered. We reacted really well and we're in a final at home. What a feeling," added Kane.

"We know it's going to be a very tough game against Italy. We've had a great tournament so far."

