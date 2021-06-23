Burnley have agreed a fee in the region of £12m for Stoke City and Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, 20. (Athletic), external

Meanwhile, Wolves and West Ham are interested in Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 28, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Turf Moor. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

The Clarets are also one of the clubs interested in Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips. (Goal), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column