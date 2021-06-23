Transfer news: Fee agreed for Collins
Burnley have agreed a fee in the region of £12m for Stoke City and Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins, 20. (Athletic), external
Meanwhile, Wolves and West Ham are interested in Burnley's England defender James Tarkowski, 28, who is about to enter the final year of his contract at Turf Moor. (Telegraph - subscription required), external
The Clarets are also one of the clubs interested in Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips. (Goal), external
