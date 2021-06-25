19 April - Jose Mourinho is sacked as Spurs boss after 17 months in charge.

20 April - Ryan Mason, 29, is promoted from club's academy to take over as interim manager until the end of season.

27 April - Julian Nagelsmann, who had been linked with taking over at the London club, is announced as Bayern Munich's new boss for next season following his spell at RB Leipzig.

30 April - There is speculation Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag could be in the running for the post but he signs a new contract with the Dutch club.

23 May - Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is another name mentioned as a possible target but he insists he will not be leaving the Foxes., external

27 May - Contact is made with Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino about the possibility of returning.

28 May - PSG have no intention of letting Pochettino leave, according to football journalist Guillem Balague.

2 June - Antonio Conte is a clear frontrunner for the job fresh from leaving Inter Milan after leading them to the Serie A title.

4 June - Talks with Conte, who also led Chelsea to the Premier League title, break down.

15 June - Spurs are close to appointing former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca.

17 June - Things take another twist as talks with Fonseca are ended - a move thought to be linked to Gennaro Gattuso's unexpected Fiorentina exit.

18 June - Gattuso is not being considered as a candidate after the prospect of him taking over prompted a fan protest.

18 June - Former striker Jurgen Klinsmann says he has called chairman Daniel Levy about the vacant manager's job and would "absolutely" take it.

23 June - Sevilla's president says an offer for Julen Lopetegui has been turned down.

24 June - Nuno Espirito Santo is the latest contender for the role.