Norwich have completed the permanent signing of Burnley defender Ben Gibson and PAOK Salonika left-back Dimitris Giannoulis on three-year contracts.

Following the Canaries' promotion to the Premier League, obligation-to-buy clauses for both players were triggered.

Giannoulis, 25, made 16 appearances after joining on loan in January, while 28-year-old Gibson played 29 times having arrived from Turf Moor last September.

"We're very happy that both Dimitris and Ben are now permanent members of our squad," Norwich manager Daniel Farke told the club website, external.

"Ben is a great leader and a fantastic person to have in the dressing room. With Dimitris, we were always fully convinced with his potential."