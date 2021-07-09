Italy's Leonardo Bonucci has singled out Harry Maguire, John Stones and Harry Kane for praise as he prepares to face England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Bonucci, who knows a thing or two about defensive rocks given his long-time partnership with Giorgio Chiellini at the heart of Italy's rearguard, described Maguire and Stones as "great players".

And he called Kane "one of the best strikers in the world".

"I said before the tournament England were one of the candidates to win the Euros," said the 34-year-old.

"They concede very few shots. They have great players like Maguire and Stones, so we will need to be very clever to score in this game."

But he had this warning for the Three Lions: "In the past three matches we’ve met three of the best strikers in the world - and we’ve been able to win."