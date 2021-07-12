Manchester City have told Barcelona they have no interest in signing striker Antoine Griezmann.

Barca are desperately trying to reduce their costs to a level that would allow them to commit to a new contract for star man Lionel Messi.

Griezmann is one of the players it is understood they would be willing to offload and, with City looking for a striker, the France international is an obvious link.

However, BBC Sport understands City boss Pep Guardiola has no interest in the 30-year-old.