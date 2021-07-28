Every season, a group of young players make the first big step on the journey to becoming Premier League stars - is this the one for Amad Diallo?

Manchester United spent the best part of two years trying to prise Jadon Sancho away from Borussia Dortmund, but their best bit of recent business could prove to be the £19m they paid Atalanta for winger Diallo last January.

"One of the most exciting young prospects in the game" was how United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described the 19-year-old Ivorian at the time and he has already shown flashes of this.

Quick, skilful, and direct with good vision, he could prove to be a nightmare for Premier League defenders.

He has competition in wide attacking areas, but with four lots of silverware to compete for, his opportunities at Old Trafford will surely come.

He is not the only promising young player at United either, with 18-year-old midfielder Hannibal Mejbri and 17-year-old Shola Shoretire among a crop of talented teens.

Who else could be this season's breakout Premier League star?