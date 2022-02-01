Newcastle's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Newcastle do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Magpies:

In

Dan Burn (Brighton, £13m), Matt Targett (Aston Villa, loan), Bruno Guimaraes (Lyon, initial £35m), Chris Wood (Burnley, £25m), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid, £12m)

Out

Jeff Hendrick (QPR), Matty Longstaff (Mansfield), Elliot Anderson (Bristol Rovers), Matthew Bondswell (Shrewsbury), Freddie Woodman (Bournemouth), Joe White (Hartlepool), Rosaire Longelo (Accrington)

